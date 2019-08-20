Home Galleries Nation

IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate

Published: 20th August 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 08:11 PM  

Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
1 / 12
Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding
In view of the rising level of water, authorities in Delhi have shut the Old Iron Yamuna Bridge (in pic) for vehicular and rail traffic. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
2 / 12
Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding
People are seen next to their half submerged makeshift house in the low-lying area near the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
3 / 12
Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding
More than 10,000 people living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna in the city were evacuated by government agencies as the river breached the danger mark on Agust 19th evening. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
4 / 12
Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding
In 1978, the water in the Yamuna river had risen to its highest-ever level of 207.49 metres, causing a devastating flood in the national capital. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
5 / 12
Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding
The water level in the Yamuna river rose further with more discharge from the Hathnikund barrage by neighbouring Haryana on August 19th. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
6 / 12
Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding
Kejriwal said the next two days are going to be “critical” and assured the people that all arrangements were being made to deal with the situation. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
7 / 12
Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding
The floodwater released from Hathnikund Barrage together with the tributaries of Yamuna river has spilled over on the roads, paddy fields beside the houses in the areas located on the banks of Yamuna. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
8 / 12
Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding
People living in the floodplain of the Yamuna river have been moved to over 2,000 tents set up by various Delhi government agencies. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
9 / 12
Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding
A flooded area near the Nag Vasuki Temple at the banks of River Ganges in Prayagra, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 12
Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding
A man sits on a cot in a low lying area flooded along the banks of River Ganges in Prayagraj, Allahabad. (Photo | PTI)
11 / 12
Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding
Devotees stand near Bade Hanuman Ji temple which is partially submerged in floodwaters, at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | PTI)
12 / 12
