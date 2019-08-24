Home Galleries Nation

Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane

Published: 24th August 2019  

Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley, Union Commerce and Industry Minister and Australian Trade Minister, Mark Vaile exchanging the documents after signing a memorandum of understanding to Boost Trade and Investment between the two countries in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
BJP leader Arun Jaitley with Finance Minister P Chidambaram in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)
President K R Narayanan pose for a photograph with newly appointed CJI B N Kirpal (3rd from left), Vice President Krishn Kant, PM A B Vajpayee, Home Minister L K Advani, Law Minister Arun Jaitley and ex-CJI S P Bharucha at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo| PTI)
Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch (R) is greeted by Indian Minister of Information and Broadcasting Arun Jaitley prior to a talks in New Delhi. Murdoch pushed his plans for direct-to-home satellite broadcasting in India. (Photo| PTI)
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley speaks in the House in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)
Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley (C) flanked by FICCI President Harsh Mariwala (R) and senior Vice President R V Kanoria during the National Executive Committee meeting in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)
Minister of commerce & industry, law & Justice Arun Jaitley and Hari Bhartiya Chairman city committee on technology & innovation at the meeting on export-import policy. (Photo| PTI)
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley presenting a Law Day Award - 2001 to K K Sud, Additional solicitor General of India (criminal law) at a functtion in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)
BJP Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley Death RIP Arun Jaitley
