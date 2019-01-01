Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall

The women’s wall has been envisaged as a counter to the RSS-BJP campaign behind the Sabarimala protests The mass movement aims to remind Keralites of their legacy of progressive movements and responsibility to allie with the right side of history, to hold aloft the renaissance values and ideologies that shaped the social reform movements of Kerala. At 4 PM, the participating women raised their hands forward took a pledge to uphold and protect the renaissance values and to support the constitutional principles of gender equality. (Photo | S Sanesh/EPS)