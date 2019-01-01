Home Galleries Nation

Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall

Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
Those who took part in the Wall included elected representatives, students, housewives, officials, Kudumbashree workers, Anganwadi workers, helpers, Asha workers, and MNREGS workers.The women started assembling on the sides of the road at 3.45 PM itself. LDF activists from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts joined the wall at various places in Alappuzha. Works Minister G Sudhakaran, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman, Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju, MLAs Prathibha Hari, R Rajesh, Saji Cheriyan and A M Ariff and other representatives from local self-government institutions attended public meets organised at various places as part of the wall. The LDF had arranged meetings at 30 centres along the NH in the district. (Photo | Manu R Maveli/EPS)
On Tuesday, women from various walks of life -- writers, athletes, actors, politicians and techies, government officials and homemakers -- stood across the highways crisscrossing through the 14 districts in the state as the event commenced at 4 PM. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
The event was part of an initiative to protect secular values, gender equality and to spread a message against those trying to push society into the dark ages. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
Lakhs of women participated in the campaign, which had representation from all stratas of society - including political leaders, movie stars, sports persons and women from all walks of life.At 4 PM, the participating women raised their hands forward took a pledge to uphold and protect the renaissance values and to support the constitutional principles of gender equality. (Photo | S Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala Minister for Health and Family Welfare KK Shailaja became the starting point of the women’s wall in northern district of Kasaragod, while CPI-M Politburo member Brinda Karat stood as the last link of the wall in the southern tip of Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
Men were seen in the opposite side of the road in solidarity with the women who participated in the wall.
The women’s wall has been envisaged as a counter to the RSS-BJP campaign behind the Sabarimala protests The mass movement aims to remind Keralites of their legacy of progressive movements and responsibility to allie with the right side of history, to hold aloft the renaissance values and ideologies that shaped the social reform movements of Kerala. At 4 PM, the participating women raised their hands forward took a pledge to uphold and protect the renaissance values and to support the constitutional principles of gender equality. (Photo | S Sanesh/EPS)
At 4 PM, the participating women raised their hands forward took a pledge to uphold and protect the renaissance values and to support the constitutional principles of gender equality. (Photo | S Sanesh/EPS)
The campaign was suggested at a meeting called by the LDF government following massive protests by right-wing parties and a section of devotees over the government's decision to implement the September 28 apex court order, allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at Sabarimala. At 4 PM, the participating women raised their hands forward took a pledge to uphold and protect the renaissance values and to support the constitutional principles of gender equality. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
