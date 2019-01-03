Home Galleries Nation

Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry

Published: 03rd January 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 12:38 AM  

Sabarimala-hartal
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to oppose the role of the Kerala government which facilitated the entry of the two women inside the temple before dawn on Wednesday. (IN PIC | Kozhikode District Collector Sambasiva Rao visiting SM street where tense situation prevailed after protestors pelted stones at shops during the hartal/ TP Sooraj/ EPS)
Sabarimala-hartal
Visuals of violence from Palakkad during the hartal protesting the entry of women in Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS)
Sabarimala-hartal
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked the Sabarimala tantri to step don if he could not obey the Supreme Court's order. (IN PIC |Policemen guard the entrance of Kozhikode's famous SM Street, where violent scenes were witnessed when hartal supporters vandalised shops and threatened traders for opening shutters, defying the hartal call./ TP Sooraj/ EPS)
Sabarimala-hartal
What began as minor skirmishes at various places between the strike organisers and its opponents aggravated during the day as more than 300 protesters were arrested, with nearly 100 people, including police officials, getting injured in the violence. The worst affected districts included Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kasargode and Kannur. (Photo | TP Sooraj/ EPS)
Sabarimala-hartal
A number of CPI-M offices came under attack. In Nedumangadu, crude bombs was thrown at CPI-M offices while homes of CPI-M leaders were attacked. (Photo | TP Sooraj/ EPS)
Sabarimala-hartal
While state-owned and private buses were off the road, private vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, plied. Private cars also operated in Thiruvananthapuram and other major cities in Kerala. (Photo | TP Sooraj/ EPS)
Sabarimala-hartal
An inter-state bus from Karnataka was stoned in Kozhikode district. Similar incidents were also reported from Kasargode and Palakkad. University examinations scheduled for Thursday were postponed. All educational institutions in the state were shut. (IN PIC | Police personnel deployed outside KTDC Rain Drops in Chennai after protests and attacks over two women entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala/ Martin Louis/EPS).
Sabarimala-hartal
Even as the two traders' body in the state announced they would open their shops, in several places shops failed to open. However, in Kozhikode, traders were determined to open their shops even as the SKS and BJP activists protested. 'This frequent calling of shutdown is not acceptable. We will open in future also,' said a group of shopkeepers at Kozhikode. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Sabarimala-hartal
After some traders opened their shops in Kozhikode, a gang of Sangh Parivar forces forcibly closed them down. In the process, numerous shops suffered damages. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
Sabarimala-hartal
At Pandalam in Alappuzha district, BJP and RSS activists took out a protest march after one of their supporters who was injured in stone throwing by CPI-M workers on Wednesday died late at night. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Sabarimala-hartal
CM Pinarayi Vijayan stated that there was no protest from ordinary people including women over the entry of the two women at the Sabarimala temple. (Photo | Vincent Pullickal/ EPS)
Sabarimala-hartal
Thursday also saw widespread attacks on the media, leaving many journalists, including women, injured and shaken. Vijayan condemned the violence. 'Even media personnel, including women, have not been spared by Sangh Parivar forces who are trying to take law into their hands. This will be seriously dealt with,' CM Vijayan said. (Photo Vincent Pullickal/ EPS)
Sabarimala-hartal
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said all this was bound to happen 'when senseless people rule the state'. 'Chief Minister Vijayan is solely responsible for what is happening here. He has created the platform for the Sangh Parivar forces to go berserk and create mayhem and this is eighth shutdown called to protest the Sabarimala temple issue.' (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Sabarimala-hartal
On Wednesday, two women, Bindhu (42) and Kanaka Durga (44), sparked controversy after entering the shrine and got the darshan of the lord. The two of them have become the first women to offer prayers at the shrine after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women in the 10-50 age group at Sabarimala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/ EPS)
