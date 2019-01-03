Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry

Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to oppose the role of the Kerala government which facilitated the entry of the two women inside the temple before dawn on Wednesday. (IN PIC | Kozhikode District Collector Sambasiva Rao visiting SM street where tense situation prevailed after protestors pelted stones at shops during the hartal/ TP Sooraj/ EPS)