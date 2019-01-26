Home Galleries Nation

70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country

Published: 26th January 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 03:59 PM  

Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel marching in a parade during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad, on January 26, 2019. (Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
Students painted in tri-colours pose for a photograph in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)
A woman attired in the hues of the Tricolour poses in the backdrop of the Taj Mahal. (Photo | PTI)
Students form a human chain to resemble the Indian national flag in Pune. (Photo | PTI)
BMC headquarter illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Republic Day in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
CST illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Republic Day in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
A student takes part in Republic Day programme in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Students hold placards to create a portrait of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on the eve of Republic day celebration in Pune. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel stand at attention in a parade during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad, on January 26, 2019. (Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
republic day 70th Republic Day

