Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade

Published: 26th January 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 05:03 PM  

Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial boulevard to watch a display of the country's military power and cultural diversity amid tight security during national day celebrations. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)
Contingent of the Gorkha Rifles regiment marches at Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)
A tableau of Indian Railways depicting the transformation of freedom fighter Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi drives past Rajpath. (Photo | AP)
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)
Indian Paramilitary soldiers march past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)
Paramilitary soldiers march past Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Saturday. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)
A women's contingent of the paramilitary Assam Rifles participate for the first time at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Prime Minister Modi, center, waves to the crowd on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, at the end of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, and his wife Savita Kovind, left, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, center, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center top, leave after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Tableaus of different Indian states drive past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)
Mahatma Gandhi republic day parade Rajpath 70th Republic Day

