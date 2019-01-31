Home Galleries Nation

General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs

Published: 31st January 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 06:24 PM  

CS Sujatha with PK Sreemathi
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation remains huge in the 'progressive' state. IN PIC: Kannur MP Sreemathi (L) with former MP CS Sujatha. (Photo | Facebook/CS Sujatha)
Annie Mascarene
Annie Mascarene (Independent): Freedom fighter Annie Mascarene defeated veteran leader of Socialist Party TK Narayana Pillai by a margin of 68,117 votes to be the MP of Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Facebook/Womeninpolitics)
Susheela Goapalan
Susheela Goapalan (CPI-M): Wife of CPI-M leader AK Gopalan, Susheela became the MP from Alappuzha district's Ambalappuzha constituency. She defeated Congressman PS Karthikeyan by a margin of 50,297 votes. She once again contested an won from Alappuzha constituency, defeating nearest rival Omanapillai by 1,14,764 votes. Her next victory was from Chirayinkeezhu, beating Congress' Thalekkunnil Basheer by 1,106 votes. (Photo | Facebook)
Bhargavi Thankappan
Bhargavi Thankappan (CPI): When India's two Communist giants -- CPI and the CPI-M-- locked horns in Adoor constituency, the latter's K Bhargavi emerged victorious, with a thumping majority of 1,08,897 over the Marxists' PK Kunjachan. (Photo | Facebook)
Savithri Lakshmanan
Savithri Lakshmanan (INC): The two-time Congress Parliamentarian defeated the CPI-M's CO Paulose and A P Kurien in 1989 and 1991 respectively from the Mukundapuram constituency in Thrissur. (Photo courtesy | niyamasabha.org)
AK Premajam
AK Premajam (CPI-M): The former Vadakara MP defeated Congress candidate PM Suresh Babu was by a margin of 59,161 votes in 1988, before humbling the same opponent once again three years later. (Photo | EPS)
P Sathidevi
P Sathidevi (CPI-M): The left produced its finest display of electoral success in Kerala by capturing 19 out off the 20 seats in the 2004 general election. 'Comrade' Sathidevi defeated Congress' MT Padma by 1,30,589 votes - one of the biggest victories in the state till date. (Photo | EPS)
CS Sujatha
CS Sujatha (CPI-M): In 2004, the Marxist leader defeated Kerala's current leader of the opposition Ramesh Chennithala by a slender margin of 7,414 votes from the Mavelikkara constituency. (Photo | Facebook/CS Sujatha)
PK Sreemathi
PK Sreemathi (CPI-M): The former Health Minister of Kerala is the current MP representing the Kannur constituency, defeating Congress strongman K Sudhakaran by just 6,566 votes. (Photo | EPS)
