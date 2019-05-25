Home Galleries Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: How well did dynasty politics click?

Published: 25th May 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 03:39 PM  

Except for a few political scions like Akhilesh Yadav and Prajwal Revanna, most dynasts in UP, Bihar, MP, Haryana lost in the Lok Sabha elections.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi suffered a shock defeat in Amethi, the bastion of the Gandhi family for 39 years. While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav managed to retain his father's stronghold Azamgarh, his wife Dimple was not so lucky. She lost from Kannauj, which was with the SP for 20 years.
Varun Gandhi won from Pilibhit, his mother's seat in 2014, and Prajwal Revanna won from Haasan, his grandfather Deve Gowda's stronghold. Prajwal's cousin Nikhil lost in Mandya to Sumalatha Ambareesh. Meanwhile, Shivpal Singh Yadav lost his maiden election under his newly floated party in Firozabad.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate and Shibu Soren's daughter Anjali Soren lost from Odisha's Mayurbhanj. DMK cousins Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi both won from their seats. NCP's Supriya Sule, on the other hand, was the first to be declared winner from Maharashtra.
LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan and younger brothers Ram Chandra Paswan, and Pashupati Kumar Paras all made their family proud. Ajit Pawar's son Paras however was not quite so fortunate.
Bhupinder Singh Hooda's son Deepender, Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam, and V. Kishore Chandra Deo's daughter Shruti all suffered defeat. Harsimrat Kaur Badal retained Bathinda and is likely to get inducted into Modi's new cabinet.
TAGS
congress BJP PM Modi Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019
