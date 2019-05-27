Home Galleries Nation

Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted

Published: 27th May 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 04:17 PM  

A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
1 / 8
The fire completely gutted three shops, including one textile shop. However, no casualties have been reported in the blaze. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
2 / 8
Shop keepers and shoppers have been evacuated from the area, preventing even minor injuries. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
3 / 8
The cause of the fire is not known yet but onlookers said electrical short-circuit may have sparked the fire. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
4 / 8
'Three shops have been completely destroyed in the fire while another four have been partially affected. We will initiate an investigation into the cause of the fire,' said Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
5 / 8
The fire and rescue department reached the spot first. The fire tenders from Kochi Refineries-BPCL, Indian Navy also helped in dousing the fire, before it spread to nearby shops,' said S Surendran, Ernakulam district police chief. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
6 / 8
The public and the labourers too joined hands to bring things under control fast. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
7 / 8
The fire was brought under control after nearly two hours. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
8 / 8
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi fire Fire Kerala fire
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)
Balle balle: Captain Amarinder celebrates his first love
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp