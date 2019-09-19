Home Galleries Nation

Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA

01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Sharply dressed in the flying G-suite, holding a helmet and sporting the aviator shades, 68-year-old Rajnath Singh looked no less than a fighter pilot. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Before flying, Singh waved at the cheering crowd. He was briefed by a team from National Flight Test Centre before his maiden flight. In a bid to familiarize him with the aircraft, he was shown the controls and the cockpit. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
The flight, which took off at 10 am from the HAL airport following a light drizzle, lasted for close to 30 minutes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
With the Tejas experience, Rajnath Singh has become the first Indian politician and first defence minister in the country to co-pilot a Tejas. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
The Defence Minister got to ''control the aircraft for sometime,' said Dr G Sathish Reddy, DRDO chiefwhich has designed the Tejas jet. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Right after he touched down, a very excited Singh told the media, 'It was a great experience. I was very thrilled to fly.' (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
He congratulated HAL and DRDO and other agencies for the project. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
