SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune

Published: 26th September 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:44 PM  

13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25.
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25.
1 / 12
Over a thousand animals died, hundreds of vehicles were washed away after water gushed into the streets. The flood ravaged houses, forcing people to run for shelters in the night. The rains flooded many low-lying areas in and around Pune on September 25.
Over a thousand animals died, hundreds of vehicles were washed away after water gushed into the streets. The flood ravaged houses, forcing people to run for shelters in the night. The rains flooded many low-lying areas in and around Pune on September 25.
2 / 12
Around 16,000 people were rescued from the city, including those stuck on rooftops and trees.
Around 16,000 people were rescued from the city, including those stuck on rooftops and trees.
3 / 12
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said National Disaster Response Force were deployed in the city and Baramati tehsil, and that affected areas were being provided necessary assistance.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said National Disaster Response Force were deployed in the city and Baramati tehsil, and that affected areas were being provided necessary assistance.
4 / 12
Three NDRF teams including one in Baramati and two in the city area have been deployed for search and rescue operation.
Three NDRF teams including one in Baramati and two in the city area have been deployed for search and rescue operation.
5 / 12
A large number of vehicles - which area residents estimate to be as high as 2,000 - were found submerged in the water-logged areas of Sahakarnagar, Bibvewai, Padmavati and Dandekar Bridge in south-west Pune.
According to residents of flood-hit areas, as many as 2000 vehicles were submerged in the water-logged areas of Sahakarnagar, Bibvewai, Padmavati and Dandekar Bridge in south-west Pune.
6 / 12
There were several reports of wall collapses and uprooting of trees.
There were several reports of wall collapses and uprooting of trees.
7 / 12
Schools and colleges in various tehsils of Pune declared a holiday on Thursday in view of the deluge.
Schools and colleges in various tehsils of Pune declared a holiday on Thursday in view of the deluge.
8 / 12
The IMD had predicted intermittent showers. But, the downpour was so heavy on September 25 that people called it ‘cloud burst’.
The IMD had predicted intermittent showers. But, the downpour was so heavy on September 25 that people called it 'cloud burst'.
9 / 12
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths and assured all help from the government.
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths and assured all help from the government.
10 / 12
Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi.
Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi.
11 / 12
Even after the rain had stopped on Thursday morning many houses and residential societies in low-lying areas were still inundated.
Even after the rain had stopped on Thursday morning many houses and residential societies in low-lying areas were still inundated.
12 / 12
