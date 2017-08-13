Home Galleries Sport

Alexander Zverev ends Denis Shapovalov's Montreal run

Published: 13th August 2017 03:13 PM  

Montreal_Tennis_S
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during a semifinal of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament. | AP
Rogers_Cup_Tennis_S
Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, serves to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the semifinal at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament. | AP
Montreal_Tennis_S_(1)
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during a semifinal of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament. | AP
Rogers_Cup_Tennis_S_(1)
Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, returns to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the semifinal at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament. | AP
Montreal_Tennis_S_(2)
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, celebrates winning the first set over Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during a semifinal of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament. | AP
Montreal_Tennis_S_(3)
Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, serves to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during a semifinal of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament. | AP
Montreal_Tennis_S_(4)
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during a semifinal of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament. | AP
Montreal_Tennis_S_(5)
Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, congratulates Alexander Zverev, of Germany, who won their semifinal of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament. | AP
Montreal_Tennis_S_(6)
Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, walks off the court after losing to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during a semifinal of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament. | AP
Montreal_Tennis_S_(7)
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, points to his opponent, Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, after winning their semifinal of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament. | AP
TAGS
Alexander Zverev Denis Shapovalov Rogers Cup Montreal

