Home Galleries Sport

Pullela Gopichand: Here are 10 interesting facts about India's most celebrated coach

Published: 16th November 2017 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2017 03:53 PM  

Former No 1 player Pullela Gopichand is widely regarded as the Dronacharya of Indian badminton. Fox Star Studios in collaboration with Abundantia Entertainment is set to present the biopic on him.The film, in Hindi and Telugu, will chronicle Gopichand's exciting journey on and off the court, the news was announced today. As he turns 44 years today here are 10 interesting facts that you didn't know about him. (Image Courtesy Facebook Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy @PGBAGN)
He was born in 1973 at Nagandla, Prakasam district, in Andhra Pradesh to a banker and homemaker couple, Pullela Subash Chandra and Subbaravamma.
He was born in 1973 at Nagandla, Prakasam district, in Andhra Pradesh to a banker and homemaker couple, Pullela Subash Chandra and Subbaravamma. (Image Courtesy Facebook Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy @PGBAGN)
10-year-old Gopichand and his mother would walk for miles and avoid public transport to save money.(Image Courtesy Facebook Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy @PGBAGN)
Under the aegis of Syed Mohammed Arif, a recipient of Dronacharya and Padma Shri Award, Gopi started his badminton career. (Image Courtesy Facebook Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy @PGBAGN)
In 1994, when he suffered a major knee injury, he concluded the toll such mishaps take on a player. But he bounced back from the injury he sustained during a doubles match. IN PIC: PV Sindhu and Pullela Gopichand. (Photo | PTI)
It was in 1996 that Gopi brought home his first big title, clinching the National Badminton Championship in 1996. (Image Courtesy Facebook Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy @PGBAGN)
Former No 1 player Pullela Gopichand is widely regarded as the Dronacharya of Indian badminton. Fox Star Studios in collaboration with Abundantia Entertainment is set to present the biopic on him.The film, in Hindi and Telugu, will chronicle Gopichand's exciting journey on and off the court, the news was announced today. As he turns 44 years today here are 10 interesting facts that you didn't know about him. (Image Courtesy Facebook Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy @PGBAGN)
In 2001, he won the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, becoming the second Indian to clinch the trophy after Prakash Padukone. (Photo | PTI)
In 2003, 30-year-old Pullela Gopichand announced his retirement. (Image Courtesy Facebook Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy @PGBAGN)
Keen to improve the quality of badminton and offer the infrastructure the sport deserves, he opened the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in 2008. IN PIC: Pullela Gopichand and Saina Nehwal. (Photo | PTI)
His academy in Hyderabad has trained the recent crop of top players, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth and Srikanth Kidambi. IN PIC: PV Sindhu and Pullela Gopichand. (Photo | PTI)
In its almost decade-long existence, the academy has foreseen the future of the country’s badminton sensations. The academy, which started with only 25 players, has grabbed over 10 hotspots in the top 50 badminton players in the world. IN PIC: PV Sindhu and Pullela Gopichand. (Photo | PTI)
Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saina Nehwal PV Sindhu Pullela Gopichand Srikanth Kidambi Tax returns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India tour of Australia: Fans imitate their favourite batsman
OH MY GIZMO: Watch this before you upgrade to OnePlus 6T
Gallery
While we all love Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the talent they are, the Ballon d’Or declaration make us wonder every time - What, rather Who, if not the duo..? TNIE explores (Photos | AFP)
Ballon d’Or: 8 great players who missed out on the award to the Messi-Ronaldo show
Vishnu Vishal-starrer 'Silukkuvarupatti Singam'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Bollywood to Kollywood: Films slated to release for Christmas 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp