Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Lillee’s record of fastest 300 Test wickets as India crush Sri Lanka by innings and 239 runs

Published: 27th November 2017 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2017 03:20 PM  

A ruthless India equalled their biggest victory margin, decimating a lacklustre Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second cricket Test for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. | PTI
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (4/63) completed a coveted personal milestone of fastest 300 Test wickets in 54 games, beating Dennis Lillee’s previous record of 56 matches, as he took the last wicket of Sri Lanka, who were dismissed for a paltry 166 in their second innings. | AP
Ashwin is ahead of some of the illustrious names, who had completed the milestone in quick time. Among them are Muttiah Muralitharan (58 Tests), Richard Hadlee, Malcolm Marshall and Dale Steyn (61 Tests each). | AP
Ishant Sharma (2/43) looked menacing as he bowled short and quick while Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) was the beneficiary of some sharp fielding from Murali Vijay and indiscretion from the part of opposition batsmen. | AP
Skipper Dinesh Chandimal (61) was the only Sri Lankan batsman to show some resistance as others never matched upto what is required to play highest level of international cricket. | AP
The third and final match of the series will be played in Delhi from December 2-6. | PTI
India's Ravichandran Ashwin speaks at the post match presentation after India won the second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. | AP
