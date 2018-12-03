Home Galleries Sport

Happy birthday Mithali Raj: Here are some rare snaps of the poster girl of Indian women's cricket

Published: 03rd December 2018 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 03:26 PM  

Mithali Raj
Indian Women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj during a practice session ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2013. (File | PTI)
Mithali Raj
Indian captain Mithali Raj (C), with teammates, plays with a dog as rain stops the play of the ODI match between India and England at Arundel. (File | PTI)
Mithali Raj
Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj being felicitated during the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) interactive session 'Breaking The Boundaries with Indian Cricket Girls' in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
Mithali Raj
Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj receiving trophy from former cricketer Brijesh Patel as team won ODI Series beating New Zealand by 3-2 at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj, Gopichand and Srinath at a panel discussion organized by FCCI Ladies Organisation. (File | EPS)
Mithali Raj
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with woman cricketer Mithali Raj during a panel discussion on 'The Role of Sports in the Empowerment of Girls'. (File | PTI)
Mithali Raj
India womens cricket team skipper Mithali Raj after receiving the player of the match award. (File | EPS)
Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj being honoured at India's Biggest Tennis Cricket Tournament in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Mithali Raj
India's Mithali Raj poses with women of the match trophy after win the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier one day international cricket match against South Africa in Colombo at Sri Lanka. (File | PTI)
Mithali Raj
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
