Ballon d’Or: 8 great players who missed out on the award to the Messi-Ronaldo show

PHILIPP LAHM: One of the best captains and complete defenders of his generation, former Bayern Munich captain Lahm announced his international retirement from the Die Mannschaft on July 18 2014, after lifting the World Cup in Brazil. He lifted the 2013 Champions League trophy and has also claimed eight Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and both the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2013. Not many would ever be as successful as Lahm was in being a top-class fullback without being sent off every now and then for dangerous fouls and tackles. Lahm played his way through Germany's youth teams before he made his first senior appearance under head coach Rudi Voeller against Croatia in February 2004. Lahm established himself as one of the cornerstones of the national team before he lifted the fourth World Cup trophy after beating Argentine 1-0 in the final of 2014 World Cup. (Photo | AFP)