From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction

Published: 18th December 2018 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 02:25 PM  

Mohammed Shami
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
Hanuma Vihari
Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari | Delhi Capitals: Rs 2 crore (File | PTI)
Shimron Hetmyer
West Indies cricketer Shimron Hetmyer | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 4.20 Crore (File | AP)
Carlos Brathwaite
West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite| Kolkata Knight Riders: 5 crore (File | AP)
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
Indian cricketer Gurkeerat Singh Mann | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 50 lakh (File | EPS)
Moises Henriques
Australian cricketer Moises Henriques | Kings XI Punjab: 1 crore (File | PTI)
Axar Patel
Indian cricketer Axar Patel | Delhi Capitals: Rs 2 crore (File | PTI)
Jonny Bairstow
England cricketer Jonny Bairstow | Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 2.20 crore (File | AFP)
Nicholas Pooran
West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran | Kings XI Punjab: Rs 4.20 crore (File | AFP)
Wriddhiman Saha
Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha | Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1.20 crore (File | AP )
Jaydev Unadkat
Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat | Rajasthan Royals: 8.40 crore (File | PTI)
Ishant Sharma
Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma | Delhi Capitals: 1.10 crore (File | AP)
Lasith Malinga
Sri Lanka cricketer Lasith Malinga | Mumbai Indians: 2 crore (File | AP)
Varun Aaron
Indian cricketer Varun Aaron | Rajasthan Royals: 2.40 crore (File | PTI)
Mohit Sharma
Indian cricketer Mohit Sharma | Chennai Super Kings: 5 crore (File | PTI)
Devdutt Padikkal
Indian cricketer Devdutt Padikkal | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 20 lakh (File | Twitter)
Anmolpreet Singh
Indian cricketer Anmolpreet Singh | Mumbai Indians: 80 lakh (File | Twitter)
Sarfaraz Khan
Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan | Kings XI Punjab: 25 lakh (File | PTI)
Shivam Dube
Indian cricketer Shivam Dube | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 5 crore (File | PTI)
Varun Chakravarthy
Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy | Kings XI Punjab: 8.40 crore (File | PTI)
Ankush Bains
Indian cricketer Ankush Bains | Delhi Capitals: 20 lakh (File | PTI)
Ankush Bains
Indian cricketer Nathu Singh | Delhi Capitals: 20 lakh (File | Twitter)
Colin Ingram
South Africa cricketer Colin Ingram | Delhi Capitals: 6.40 crore (File | AFP)
Sam Curran
England cricketer Sam Curran | Kings XI Punjab: 7.20 crore (File | AP)
Heinrich Klaasen
South Africa cricketer Heinrich Klaasen | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 50 lakh (File | AFP)
Barinder Sran
Indian cricketer Barinder Sran | Mumbai Indians: 3.40 crore (File | PTI)
Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand cricketer Lockie Ferguson | Kolkata Knight Riders: 1.60 crore (File | AP)
Sherfane Rutherford
West Indies cricketer Sherfane Rutherford | Delhi Capitals: 2 crore (File | Youtube Screengrab)
Anrich Nortje
South Africa cricketer Anrich Nortje | Kolkata Knight Riders: 20 lakh (File | Youtube Screengrab)
Oshane Thomas
West Indies cricketer Oshane Thomas| Rajasthan Royals: 1.10 crore (File | AP)
Hardus Vilojen
South Africa cricketer Hardus Vilojen | Kings XI Punjab: 75 lakh (File | Youtube Screengrab)
Nikhil Naik
Mumbai cricketer Nikhil Naik | Kolkata Knight Riders: 20 lakh (File | Youtube Screengrab)
Arshdeep Singh
Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh | Kings XI Punjab: 20 lakh (File | Youtube Screengrab)
Harry Gurney
England cricketer Harry Gurney | Kolkata Knight Riders: 75 lakh (File | Twitter)
Martin Guptill
New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill | Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 crore (File | AFP)
Yuvraj Singh
India cricketer Yuvraj Singh | Mumbai Indians: 1 crore (File | AP)
Akshdeep Nath
India cricketer Akshdeep Nath| Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3.60 crore | (File | EPS)
Keemo Paul
West Indies cricketer Keemo Paul | Mumbai Indians: 50 lakh (File | AFP)
Liam Livingstone
England cricketer Liam Livingstone| Rajasthan Royals: 50.00 Lakh (File | Youtube Screengrab)
