Home Galleries Sport Roberto Bautista Agut beats Florian Mayer to reach Dubai Championships second round By Associated Press | Published: 27th February 2018 01:59 PM | Last Updated: 27th February 2018 08:59 PM Roberto Bautista Agut ended a three-match losing streak when he beat Florian Mayer of Germany. | AP Florian Mayer of Germany returns the ball to Roberto Batista Agut of Spain during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | AP The third-seeded Bautista Agut hadn't won a match since taking his seventh ATP title in Auckland in January. | AP Florian Mayer returns the ball to Roberto Batista Agut during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | AP Roberto Bautista Agut had to save four break points to serve out the first set. | AP Florian Mayer of Germany returns the ball to Roberto Batista Agut of Spain during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | AP Roberto Bautista Agut beat Florian Mayer 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Dubai Championships on Monday. | AP Roberto Bautista Agut lost his serve three times but broke Florian Mayer five times to reach the second round. | AP