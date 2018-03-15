Home Galleries Sport Lionel Messi double strike helps Barcelona rout Chelsea in Champions League round of 16 By Associated Press | Published: 15th March 2018 10:29 AM | Last Updated: 15th March 2018 12:25 PM 0 Share Via Email Barcelona's Lionel Messi blows a kiss after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Chelsea. | AP Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, left, and Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, right, gesture during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match. | AP Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, center bottom, and Chelsea's Antonio Ruediger shoot on goal during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match. | AP Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte sits on the bench during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match against FC Barcelona. | AP Chelsea's N'golo Kante, right, vies for the ball during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match against FC Barcelona. | AP Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, bottom, and Chelsea's Victor Moses vie for the ball during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match. | AP Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, left, covers his face as Barcelona players celebrate scoring their side's second goal during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match. | AP Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, vies for the ball with Chelsea's N'golo Kante during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match. | AP Barcelona's Luis Suarez shoots on goal as Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, left, tries to block the shot during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match. | AP Chelsea's Marcos Alonso kicks the ball in front of Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, right, during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match. | AP Chelsea's Olivier Giroud heads the ball as he jumps with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match. | AP Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele,center, back to camera, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Chelsea. | AP Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde sits on the bench during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Chelsea. | AP Barcelona's Gerard Pique goes for the ball during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Chelsea. | AP Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, left, celebrates with Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Chelsea. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Champions League Chelsea Barcelona Lionel Messi Antonio Conte Barcelona vs Chelsea