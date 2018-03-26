Home Galleries Sport Usain Bolt delights Borussia Dortmund fans with his football skills By Associated Press | Published: 26th March 2018 10:47 AM | Last Updated: 26th March 2018 11:36 AM 0 Share Via Email Jamaica's former sprinter Usain Bolt, left, heads the ball towards Dortmund's Tim Sechelmann, U19 team, during a practice session of the Borussia Dortmund soccer squad. | AP Jamaica's former sprinter Usain Bolt smiles after he took part in a practice session of the Borussia Dortmund soccer squad. | AP Jamaica's former sprinter Usain Bolt, center, gives interviews after taking part in a practice session of the Borussia Dortmund soccer squad. | AP Jamaica's former sprinter Usain Bolt, signs autographs during a practice session of the Borussia Dortmund soccer squad. | AP Jamaica's former sprinter Usain Bolt takes part in a practice session of the Borussia Dortmund soccer squad. | AP Dortmund said 1,409 spectators came to see the eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt in action. | AP Jamaica's former sprinter Usain Bolt, third from right, takes part in a practice session of the Borussia Dortmund soccer squad. | AP The German club broadcast the session live with commentary in English. | AP Borussia Dortmund star Nuri Sahin wrote on Twitter that it was a big honour to meet the fastest man alive. | AP Jamaica's former sprinter Usain Bolt took part in team exercises under coach Peter Stoeger, exchanging passes with Mario Goetze and others in the relaxed session. | AP Borussia Dortmund, which shares a sponsor with Usain Bolt, had long extended an invitation for him to train with the team at some stage.| AP Jamaica's former sprinter Usain Bolt, center, takes part in a practice session of the Borussia Dortmund soccer squad. | AP Usain Bolt scored a header and a penalty in front of nearly 1,500 spectators.| AP Usain Bolt retired from track after the 2017 world championships. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund Jamaica Usain Bolt German soccer Tim Sechelmann