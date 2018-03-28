Home Galleries Sport John Isner upsets Marin Cilic to reach Miami Open last eight By Associated Press | Published: 28th March 2018 10:51 AM | Last Updated: 28th March 2018 11:08 AM 0 Share Via Email John Isner upset second-seeded Marin Cilic 7-6 (0), 6-3 to reach the Miami Open quarterfinals. | AP John Isner returns to Marin Cilic during the Miami Open. | AP John Isner returns to Marin Cilic during the Miami Open. | AP Marin Cilic eyes a return to John Isner during the Miami Open. | AP John Isner reacts after winning a point against Marin Cilic, of Croatia, during the Miami Open. | AP The departure of Marin Cilic leaves fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany as the highest seed remaining in the draw. | AP The 14th-seeded John Isner, who reached the Miami Open semifinals in 2015, never faced a break point in the match. | AP John Isner, left, meets Marin Cilic at the net after winning their match during the Miami Open. | AP John Isner celebrates after defeating Marin Cilic during the Miami Open tennis tournament. |AP Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS John Isner Marin Cilic Miami Open Miami Masters ATP Tennis