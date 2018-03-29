Home Galleries Sport Fans throng Chepauk in a sea of yellow as Chennai Super Kings gear up for IPL 2018 By Express News Service | Published: 29th March 2018 12:01 PM | Last Updated: 29th March 2018 01:25 PM 0 Share Via Email With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 beginning next week, 'yellow fever' has gripped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar) To watch their heroes gear up for the IPL, thousands of fans gathered inside the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk, creating what looked like a match-like experience. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar) Chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni,' could be heard even at the main entrance of the stadium, punctuated by guttural roars. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar) Some over-excited fans even managed to get onto the playing field and had to be removed by security personnel. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar) The Chennai Super Kings team had gathered at the MA Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk for rigorous pre-season training. CSK's campaign will kick off against Mumbai Indians on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar) All-rounders and part-timers are the ones who make a difference in T20s and keeping this in mind, CSK went for Shane Watson, this season. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar) Coach Stephen Fleming (right) joined the team a few days ago, and is preparing the players at the ongoing pre-season camp at the Chidambaram Stadium. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar) Mike Hussey (extreme right) is another former stalwart who has made a smooth transformation to a coaching role for Super Kings. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar) CSK will miss their star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, this season, but, new recruits, including South African veteran Imran Tahir show promise to fill his shoes. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar) N Srinivasan and team CEO Kasi Viswanathan also made their presence felt, involving themselves in a conversation with Dhoni before practice. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar) With an exciting season ahead, fans would be hoping Chennai's lions under their 'Thalaiva', MS Dhoni will bring the coveted IPL crown home! (EPS | D Sampath Kumar) Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS CSK IPL MS Dhoni Stephen Fleming Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018