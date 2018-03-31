Home Galleries Sport Australia ball-tampering scandal: David Warner breaks down at press conference By Associated Press | Published: 31st March 2018 11:43 AM | Last Updated: 31st March 2018 12:29 PM 0 Share Via Email Warner and captain Steve Smith were banned for 12 months while young batsman Cameron Bancroft received 9 months after an investigation into the Australian cricket team's cheating scandal identified Warner as the instigator of the ball tampering plan that unraveled in South Africa. | AP Former Australian cricket vice captain David Warner kisses his wife Candice before a press conference in Sydney. | AP Former Australian cricket vice captain David Warner arrives to a press conference accompanied by his wife Candice in Sydney. | AP Former Australian cricket vice captain David Warner arrives to a press conference accompanied by his wife Candice in Sydney. | AP Former Australian cricket vice captain David Warner said he was deeply sorry and promised to do everything he can to earn back the respect of the Australian public. | AP David Warner, who has played 74 Tests since his debut in 2011, has been described as the Australia's 'attack dog'. | AP Former Australian cricket vice captain David Warner breaks down as he talks to the media in Sydney. | AP Along with Steve Smith, David Warner has also been ejected from this year's Indian Premier League, losing contracts worth nearly US$2 million each. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Cricket Australia David Warner Australia vs South Africa Australia ball-tampering Australia ball-tampering scandal