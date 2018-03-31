Home Galleries Sport John Isner ends Juan Martin Del Potro's 15-match winning streak to reach Miami Open final By Associated Press | Published: 31st March 2018 10:44 AM | Last Updated: 31st March 2018 11:11 AM 0 Share Via Email It was a phenomenal effort from John Isner who blasted down 13 aces and took just one hour and 23 minutes to floor Juan Martin del Potro and book his place in Miami Open final. | AP Juan Martin del Potro returns to John Isner during a semifinal match at the Miami Open. | AP John Isner returns to Juan Martin del Potro during a semifinal match at the Miami Open. | AP Juan Martin del Potro hits a forehand to John Isner during a semifinal match at the Miami Open. | AP John Isner wasted no time in breaking Juan Martin del Potro and racing into a 3-0 lead while sending down five aces on his own serve to brilliantly wrap up the first set in just 27 minutes. | AP Juan Martin del Potro wipes his face during a semifinal match against John Isner at the Miami Open. | AP John Isner won an impressive 83 percent of points on his second serve, reached his fifth ATP Masters final. | AP Juan Martin del Potro returns to John Isner during a semifinal match at the Miami Open. | AP John Isner, right, and Juan Martin del Potro embrace at the net after their semifinal match at the Miami Open. | AP John Isner celebrates after defeating Juan Martin del Potro 6-1, 7-6 (2) in a semifinal match at the Miami Open. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS tennis ATP John Isner Miami Open Juan Martin Del Potro Miami Masters