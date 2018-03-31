Home Galleries Sport Meg Lanning helps Australia win their first T20 series in nearly three years By Associated Press | Published: 31st March 2018 02:44 PM | Last Updated: 31st March 2018 03:12 PM 0 Share Via Email Australia's captain Meg Lanning with the trophy smiles after winning the final of Women's cricket T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai. | AP England's Tash Farrant, right, celebrates after taking Australia's Beth Mooney's wicket during the final of Women's Cricket T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai. | AP Australia's Meg Lanning bats against England during the final of Women's cricket T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai. | AP Australia's Elyse Villani bats against England during the final of Women's cricket T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai. | AP England's Natalie Sciver bats during the final of Women's cricket T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai. | AP Megan Schutt led a brilliant bowling performance to beat arch-rivals England by 57 runs in the title clash of the women's T20 tri-series. | AP England's Amy Jones bats during the final of Women's cricket T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai. | AP Australia's captain Meg Lanning celebrates after won the match after won the match against England during the final of Women's cricket T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai. | AP Australia's captain Meg Lanning, left and Elyse Villani pose with the trophy after won the final of Women's cricket T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai. | AP Australian team pose with the trophy after winning the final of Women's cricket T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai. | aP Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Australia vs England Meg Lanning Megan Schutt Tash Farrant Elyse Villani Natalie Sciver