India vs West Indies ODI series 2018: Here are the top performers

Published: 01st November 2018 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:59 PM  

A ruthless India completed a nine-wicket demolition of the West Indies in the fifth and final ODI here Thursday for their sixth successive series win at home. Here are the leading performers of the series. (Photos | AP, PTI)
Virat Kohli
MOST RUNS: 453, Virat Kohli, India (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli
BEST BATTING AVERAGE: 151.00, Virat Kohli, India (Photo | AP)
Rohit Sharma
HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORE: 162, Rohit Sharma, India (Photo | PTI)
Shimron Hetmyer
BEST STRIKE RATE: 140, Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli
MOST HUNDREDS: 3, Virat Kohli, India (Photo | AP)
Rohit Sharma
MOST SIXES: 16, Rohit Sharma, India (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli
MOST FOURS: 52, Virat Kohli, India (Photo | PTI)
Kuldeep Yadav
MOST WICKETS: 9, Kuldeep Yadav, India (Photo | AP)
Marlon Samuels
BEST BOWLING STRIKE RATE: 14.50, Marlon Samuels, West Indies (Photo | AP)
Jasprit Bumrah
BEST ECONOMY: 2.95, Jasprit Bumrah, India (Photo | AP)
