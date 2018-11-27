Home Galleries Sport

Hockey World Cup 2018: Bhubaneswar gears up for star-studded grand opening ceremony

Published: 27th November 2018 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 07:25 PM  

The capital city of Odisha is all geared up for the grand opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup 2018. The opening ceremony will carry a central message of 'oneness'. Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, music composer AR Rahman, and renowned actor Madhuri Dixit are going to be the center of attraction during the much-awaited opening ceremony of the event. (EPS | Biswanath Swain)
The opening ceremony of the hockey World Cup will break the monotony and set new standards of kicking-off an international sporting event, injected with a dose of social message. The show will be a closely-knit amalgamation of three broad segments: the heart beat campaign, Earth Song and presentation of the tourney’s theme song. (EPS | Biswanath Swain)
AR Rahman will be performing live, the Hockey World Cup 2018 official song during the ceremony with Shah Rukh Khan accompanying him in the act. (EPS | Biswanath Swain)
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (EPS | Biswanath Swain)
'I am Earth, the Mother Earth and here in Odisha they know me as Bhubaneswari….'- This is how Madhuri Dixit will be introduced to the audience during the opening ceremony of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup. (EPS | Biswanath Swain)
The act will depict how earth bursts open for Mother Earth to come out on its surface. The centre stage has been shaped as earth. It will open up to blossom into a lotus. At the centre, Madhuri will stand dressed-up as Mother Earth. For the introductory segment, she will be seen wearing flowy attire in white, gold and silver. (EPS | Biswanath Swain)
Being the brand ambassador of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, King Khan will deliver an inspirational opening speech to welcome the teams to India. (Photo | PTI)
The actor will make a dramatic entry into the show.Thereafter, Shahrukh will present the recorded collective of heart beats to the captains of the competing teams. (Photo | PTI)
The legends of the 1975 World Cup-winning hockey team also arrived in the state capital ahead of the opening ceremony. (EPS | Biswanath Swain)
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday met the captains of all 16 teams of the tournament and participated with them in a photo shoot at the Mukteshwar Temple here. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacts with the captains of 16 participating countries in 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup at Mukteswar Temple in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
The world will witness the innate oneness of humankind at the iconic Kalinga Stadium during the opening ceremony. (EPS | Biswanath Swain)
