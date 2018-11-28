Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and AR Rahman perform at the opening ceremony

Home Galleries Sport

The Men's Hockey World Cup is an international field hockey competition organised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The 14th edition of Men's Hockey World Cup is being held from 28 November to 16 December 2018 at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga stadium. IN PIC: All 16 team captains with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan at the opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)
The Indian Hockey team is set to begin its journey in the 2018 Hockey World Cup as they take on South Africa in Pool C,fighting to win the world cup for the second time. IN PIC: Players of team India on their practice session on the eve of their first match on the Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)
Conveying a powerful message of 'oneness of humanity' was the highlight of the glittering opening ceremony of the 2018 men's hockey World Cup. IN PIC: People stand in queue as they come to see the Opening Ceremony of Hokcey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Debadatta Mallick)
The World Cup was declared open by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the ceremony, attended by all 16 captains. (Photo | EPS)
PTI11_27_2018_000195A_(1)
The ceremony showcased first-of-its-kind theatrical production - The Earth Song, which beautifully depicted the theme of the ceremony. Written and directed by Nupur Mahajan, it featured Madhuri as the central character, Mother Earth. (Photo | PTI)
AR Rahman brought to life his and Gulzar's composition, 'Jai Hind' and then entertained the audiece with his most memorable songs, including 'Jai Ho'. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)
Bollywood star, Shahrukh presented over 2.35 crore collected heartbeats to the captains of the hockey teams participating at flagship FIH event. IN PIC: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan performs during the inaugural ceremony of Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
