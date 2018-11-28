Home Galleries Sport

Not-so-selfish Cristiano Ronaldo helps Juventus seal Champions League win

Published: 28th November 2018  

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo provided the assist that allowed Mario Mandzukic to tap-in the winner against Valencia just before the hour mark in Turin in their UEFA Champions League Group H clash. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo came out firing on all cylinders after his controversial red card during his first Champions League game for Juventus in Valencia back in September, which Massimiliano Allegri's side won 2-0 despite being down to ten men. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was in top form in the Allianz Stadium with chances in the first three minutes, with a powerful drive straight at Valencia's Brazilian goalkeeper Neto.
Cristiano Ronaldo
'We have become faster in playing the ball, then of course, there is Cristiano Ronaldo ... but we made some mistakes and we did not get a second goal, we have to improve. Ronaldo gives us a sense of security and confidence, but the team is essentially the same as last season,' said Juventus manager Allegri.
Miralem Pjanic
Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic (L) challenges for the ball with Valencia forward Santi Mina during their Champions League group H match at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy. (Photo | AP)
Paulo Dybala
Juventus' Argentine striker Paulo Dybala (L) challenges for the ball with Valencia forward Santi Mina. (Photo | AP)
Blaise Matuidi
Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi (L) and Valencia midfielder Goncalo Guedes fight for the ball at the Allianz stadium. (Photo | AP)
A sliding tackle by Juventus defender Joao Cancelo (R) on Valencia midfielder Francis Coquelin during the Champions League clash. (Photo | AP)
Juventus football team
The win for the Italian champions, who only needed a point to ensure qualification, combined with Manchester United snatching a late 1-0 win over Young Boys at Old Trafford means Valencia crash out of the competition. (Photo | AP)
