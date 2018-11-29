Home Galleries Sport

Not very equally matched: PSG beat Liverpool 2-1 in Champions League heavyweight showdown

Published: 29th November 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 06:52 AM  

PSG team PSG players
Neymar got what proved to be the winning goal as Paris Saint-Germain breathed life into their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Wednesday that leaves last season's runners-up dangerously close to an early exit. (Photo | AP)
James Milner
Though a James Milner penalty on the stroke of half-time ensured this pivotal game remained in the balance until the death, Liverpool was not able tyo fetch a much-wanted win in the French capital. (Photo | AP)
Neymar
Neymar had come off with a groin problem eight days earlier but he looked in the mood here, determined to deliver in PSG's biggest Champions League game since they were knocked out by Real Madrid last season without him due to injury. (Photo | AP)
Neymar Virgil van Dijk Liverpool
The world's most expensive player had been drawing fouls from opponents and whipping up a fervent home crowd before he burst down the left in the 37th minute, combining with Mbappe. (Photo | AP)
Thomas Tuchel with PSG players and PSG team
PSG had only won one of their previous seven games in the competition. However, the Reds were completely overrun by Thomas Tuchel's boys at the Parc des Princes stadium. (Photo | AP)
Sadio Mane
Liverpool, beaten in each of their last five games away from Anfield in the Champions League, now seem likely to miss out on the last 16 of the League. (Photo | AP)
Neymar and Buffon
PSG forward Neymar, wearing the t-shirt of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson celebrates with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon after the Champions League Group C match against Paris Saint Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Photo | AP)
Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neymar PSG PSG vs Liverpool Liverpool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp