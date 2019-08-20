Home Galleries Sport

Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory

Published: 20th August 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 08:10 AM  

Penalty
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
1 / 10
Martial and Rashford
Anthony Martial put United into the lead at Molineux after running onto Rashford's pass and shooting first time with his left foot high into the net in the 27th. (Photo | AP)
2 / 10
Anthony Martial
Martial's goal took him to 50 for United in all competitions since his move from Monaco in 2015. (Photo | AP)
3 / 10
wolverhampton
Wolves was overrun in the first half, but improved in the second half — mainly after the halftime introduction of pacy winger Adama Traore — and equalized through a superb strike from Ruben Neves. (Photo | AP)
4 / 10
Ruben Neves
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates after scoring against United. (Photo | AP)
5 / 10
United would have gone top of the table with a win, but instead they were left to reflect on an inconsistent performance that underlined why Solskjaer still has a lot of work to do to turn his team into title contenders. (Photo | AP)
6 / 10
Anthony Martial
Martial should have doubled United's lead on the stroke of half-time when he pounced on Bennett's misplaced pass and eased past Willy Boly, only to tread on the ball when he seemed certain to score. (Photo | AP)
7 / 10
Victor Lindelof
At an average of 24 years and 173 days, Solskjaer had picked United's youngest Premier League starting line-up since the final day of the 2016-17 campaign. (Photo | AP)
8 / 10
Daniel James
Daniel James made his maiden start for United after the close-season signing from Swansea scored his first goal as a substitute against Chelsea. (Photo | AP)
9 / 10
AP19231740567024
While there were moments of promise in attack and defence, United didn't take their chances and crumbled too easily when they came under pressure in their second game of the season. (Photo | AP)
10 / 10
Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League EPL Paul Pogba Manchester United Anthony Martial Solskjaer wolverhampton
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Will implement NRC in UP if needed: CM Yogi Adityanath
IAS Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar (in middle) on his novel awareness drive in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh (Photo | EPS)
This Chhattisgarh IAS officer pedals 100 km to end human trafficking
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
1,023 fast-track courts to conduct speedy trial of 1.66 L sexual offence cases
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File | PTI)
Karnataka doctors highlight lacunae in Ayushman Bharat scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Students of St Francis College protest against strict dress Code
Silt and mud seen accumulated at Kotilingala Ghat in Rajamahendravaram (Photo | EPS)
Godavari Boat Tragedy: Jagan Mohan Reddy does aerial survey to see accident spot
Gallery
As Kollywood star Meena turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Muthu' actress. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Meena: Check out some rare photos of the evergreen actress 
On the occasion of Engineers Day, let us take a look at list of Kollywood actors who completed their bachelors in engineering.
Engineer's Day: From Sivakarthikeyan to Taapsee, 10 engineers turned actors in Kollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp