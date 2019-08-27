Home Galleries Sport

From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time

Published: 27th August 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:36 PM  

281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings they were 232-4 when Laxman and Rahul Dravid (who made 180) came together in a monumental partnership of 376. On a pitch assisting spinners, Laxman repeatedly on-drove leg-breaks from Warne turning across him through the onside for fours in a masterful 281 that set up a 171-run win. It also changed cricket by making Australia -- and everyone else - distinctly wary of enforcing the follow-on. (Photo | AFP)
1 / 6
don
270: Don Bradman, Australia v England, Melbourne 1936/37 | The greatest batsman Test cricket has known, with an average of 99.94, Bradman arrived in Melbourne for the third match of this series having lost his first two Tests as Australia captain and on the brink of losing the Ashes. He was out for 13 in the first innings before rain turned an uncovered pitch that, in Bradman's words, became the 'worst I ever saw in my life'. He declared Australia's first innings on 200/9, with England declaring on 76/9 in turn. Bradman then reversed Australia's batting order to protect his best batsmen from the worst of the conditions and the 'Don' in at No 7, made 270 in a total of 564. Australia won by 365 runs and went on to win the series 3-2 -- the only time a team have come from 2-0 down to win a five-Test series. (Photo | AFP)
2 / 6
Graham Gooch
154 not out: Graham Gooch, England v West Indies, Headingley 1991 | England had not won a home Test against the then mighty West Indies for 22 years when they arrived in Leeds for the first match of the 1991 series. For a large part of that time, opener Gooch was one of the few England batsmen who stood up to a succession of formidable pace attacks. Now the England captain, Gooch batted throughout the whole of the second innings for 154 against fast bowlers of the calibre of Curtly Ambrose, Patrick Patterson, Malcolm Marshall and Courtney Walsh. No other England batsman made more than 27 in a total of 252 all out that laid the platform for a 115-run win. (Photo | AFP)
3 / 6
Brian Lara
153 not out: Brian Lara, West Indies v Australia, Bridgetown 1999 | West Indies were no longer the dominant force they had been by the time left-hander Lara played this celebrated captain's innings. The preceding tour of South Africa, their first of the country, had seen the West Indies thrashed 5-0 in a Test series and they were well beaten by Australia in the first match of this campaign. Set a target of 308 to win in Bridgetown, Barbados, West Indies were all but out of the game at 91-4 against one of the all-time great attacks -- pacemen Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie, as well as star leg-spinner Shane Warne were all playing for Australia. But Lara, with his captaincy on the line, took charge with an audacious century full of superb strokes. Dropped late on, he saw West Indies to a one-wicket win. (Photo | AFP)
4 / 6
Kusal Perera
153 not out: Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka v South Africa, Durban, 2019 | Sri Lanka trailed by 78 runs, looking for only their second win in 14 Tests in South Africa, when their ninth wicket fell on the fourth day of the first Test against the Proteas. But left-handed Perera, in at number five, held off South Africa's powerful attack to hit 153 not out, including 12 fours and five sixes. A career best for Perera, who faced 69 balls out of 96 balls during his partnership with Vishwa Fernando, scored 67 of his runs in an unbeaten last-wicket stand. It was the highest last-wicket stand in a successful fourth-innings chase in first-class cricket. 'It was a superman effort,' said South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. (Photo | AFP)
5 / 6
Ben Stokes
135 not out: Ben Stokes, England v Australia, Leeds, 2019 | England, bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, were on the brink of defeat at 286-9 in their second dig, needing 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359. Stokes was 61 not out when joined at the crease by No 11 Jack Leach. But England's vice-captain, whose first two runs had taken 50 balls, played the situation to perfection as World Cup-winning hero Stokes went into one-day mode with a brilliant display of clean hitting that yielded 11 fours and eight sixes. Having been on the verge of going 2-0 down in the Ashes, England won by one wicket to square the series at 1-1 with an astonishing victory. (Photo | AFP)
6 / 6
Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ben Stokes Don Bradman VVS Laxman
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Will implement NRC in UP if needed: CM Yogi Adityanath
IAS Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar (in middle) on his novel awareness drive in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh (Photo | EPS)
This Chhattisgarh IAS officer pedals 100 km to end human trafficking
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
1,023 fast-track courts to conduct speedy trial of 1.66 L sexual offence cases
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File | PTI)
Karnataka doctors highlight lacunae in Ayushman Bharat scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Students of St Francis College protest against strict dress Code
Silt and mud seen accumulated at Kotilingala Ghat in Rajamahendravaram (Photo | EPS)
Godavari Boat Tragedy: Jagan Mohan Reddy does aerial survey to see accident spot
Gallery
As Kollywood star Meena turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Muthu' actress. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Meena: Check out some rare photos of the evergreen actress 
On the occasion of Engineers Day, let us take a look at list of Kollywood actors who completed their bachelors in engineering.
Engineer's Day: From Sivakarthikeyan to Taapsee, 10 engineers turned actors in Kollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp