From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time

270: Don Bradman, Australia v England, Melbourne 1936/37 | The greatest batsman Test cricket has known, with an average of 99.94, Bradman arrived in Melbourne for the third match of this series having lost his first two Tests as Australia captain and on the brink of losing the Ashes. He was out for 13 in the first innings before rain turned an uncovered pitch that, in Bradman's words, became the 'worst I ever saw in my life'. He declared Australia's first innings on 200/9, with England declaring on 76/9 in turn. Bradman then reversed Australia's batting order to protect his best batsmen from the worst of the conditions and the 'Don' in at No 7, made 270 in a total of 564. Australia won by 365 runs and went on to win the series 3-2 -- the only time a team have come from 2-0 down to win a five-Test series. (Photo | AFP)

