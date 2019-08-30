Home Galleries Sport

Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement

Published: 30th August 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 11:43 AM  

Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Agencies)
SHAHID AFRIDI
SHAHID AFRIDI: The undisputed God of post-retirement comebacks, the iconic Pakistani all-rounder announced he is taking a break from Test cricket in 2006, only return in the skipper's role in 2010. The aggressive batsman then announced retirement from ODI cricket after the 2011 World Cup due to disagreements with coach Waqar Younis, only to make a comeback the same year and played the next edition of the tournament. (Photo | PTI)
KEVIN PIETERSON
KEVIN PIETERSON: One of the finest batsman England has ever produced, Kevin Pietersen was sidelined by ECB in 2012 and 2014 after differences with the team management. South-African born KP announced his retirement from ODIs in 2011, in order to focus only in Tests. But few months later, Pietersen was back in to shorter formats before losing his place in the squad following the conflicts. The immensely talented right-hander is the fastest to reach 1000 and 2000 ODI runs among English players. (Photo | AFP)
IMRAN KHAN with World Cup
IMRAN KHAN: Though not very popular among Indian fans at the moment, the Pakistan Prime Minister had the best post-retirement comeback in the history of the game. A versatile seam bowler during his days as a cricketer, Imran Khan retired after the 1987 World Cup. However, he made a dramatic comeback into the national side following a request by President Zia-Ul-Haq and lead his country to its only World Cup glory till date in 1992, at the age of 39. (Photo | AFP)
JAVED MIANDAD
JAVED MIANDAD: Just like Pakistan's greatest captain, the country's best batsman also has a story of comeback from retirement to tell. But his announcement was shortlived unlike Imran's. It was just ten days after his decision to call it a day he was asked that Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto to join the national side for the 1996 World Cup campaign. He too finished his career as a player at the age of 39. (Photo | AFP)
BRENDAN TAYLOR
BRENDAN TAYLOR: The first Zimbabwean batsman to hit back-to-back ODI centuries, Taylor was the watchful captain of a sinking ship until he decided hang his boots post the 2015 World Cup campaign. Taylor signed a 2-year contract with Nottinghamshire County, but was back at the national fold once again in 2017, when his contract in England expired. The 33-year-old is also the batsman to have scored the most number of ODI centuries for Zimbabwe. (Photo | PTI)
STEVE TIKOLO
STEVE TIKOLO: A legend for his country, Tikolo played his last international match was against Netherlands on January 23, 2014. He was 40 when he played the 2011 World Cup but his team still was so much dependent on him. The all-rounder was a mere shadow of what he was during Kenya's wonderrun in homesoil in 2003, and struggled to cope with the demanding standars of international cricket. After announcing his retirement after the tournament, he was called back to play both T20I and ODI in 2013, at the age of 42! (Photo | PTI)
CARL HOOPER
CARL HOOPER: Here is the first man ever to have scored 5,000 runs, taken 100 wickets, held 100 catches and received 100 caps in both ODIs and Tests. And how many did that after him? Only the legendary Jacques Kallis. Hooper announced retirement from international cricket just three weeks ahead of the 1999 World Cup but retook the willow again 2001. He captained the Caribbeans during the 2003 World Cup before ending his career to make way for emerging talents. (Photo | AFP)
Ambati Rayudu
AMBATI RAYUDU: Barely two months after drawing curtains to his cricketing career, the 33-year-old Indian batsman has written to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), saying his decision to retire was an emotional one and that he is available for selection. During the course of the World Cup in England, Rayudu had announced his retirement after he wasn't chosen as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan despite being named one of five stand-bys for the quadrennial event. (Photo | PTI)
On the occasion of Engineers Day, let us take a look at list of Kollywood actors who completed their bachelors in engineering.
Engineer's Day: From Sivakarthikeyan to Taapsee, 10 engineers turned actors in Kollywood
