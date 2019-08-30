Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement

STEVE TIKOLO: A legend for his country, Tikolo played his last international match was against Netherlands on January 23, 2014. He was 40 when he played the 2011 World Cup but his team still was so much dependent on him. The all-rounder was a mere shadow of what he was during Kenya's wonderrun in homesoil in 2003, and struggled to cope with the demanding standars of international cricket. After announcing his retirement after the tournament, he was called back to play both T20I and ODI in 2013, at the age of 42! (Photo | PTI)

