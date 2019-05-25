Home Galleries Sport

Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys

Published: 25th May 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 08:23 PM  

All the World Cup captains
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
1 / 11
Afghanistan
Afghanistan have kept things simple. Rating 7/10 | AP
2 / 11
Australia's Khawaja and Warner
Australia have gone back to the archives and the result is stunning. Rating 8/10 | AP
3 / 11
Bangladesh cricket
They were forced to change their jersey after fans backlash but the new one is still uninspiring. Rating 5/10 | AFP
4 / 11
England cricket
Much like their rivals Australia, England have gone back to 1992 and the result is simply sensational. Rating 9/10 | AP
5 / 11
Virat Kohli
India might like to make changes on the field but for their jersey, they've kept it simple and it works. Rating 7.5/10
6 / 11
New Zealand cricket
New Zealand always follow the KISS principle when it comes to their jerseys and this one is no different. Rating 8/10 | AP
7 / 11
Pakistan cricket
Pakistan don't have the greatest history when it comes to great jerseys but this certainly will go some way to repairing that. Rating 8/10 | AP
8 / 11
South Africa cricket
Irrespective of how they fare, South Africa will certainly stand out in this World Cup but for the wrong reasons. Rating 5/10 | AP
9 / 11
Sri Lanka cricket
Sri Lanka's jersey in Champions Trophy 2017 was much-maligned but they have managed to mix and match much better this time around. Rating 6/10 | AP
10 / 11
West Indies cricket
Simple yet stylish. That is what the Windies have opted to go for. Rating 7/10 | AP
11 / 11
