Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi

Published: 28th May 2019 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 03:59 PM  

PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Nicolas Otamendi
Nicolas Otamendi (Defender), 31 years (Photo | AP)
Ramiro Funes Mori
Ramiro Funes Mori (Defender), 28 years (Photo | AP)
Marcos Acuna
Marcos Acuna (Defender), 27 years (Photo | AP)
Nicolas Tagliafico
Nicolas Tagliafico (Defender), 26 years (Photo | AP)
German Pezzella
German Pezzella (Defender), 27 years (Photo | AP)
Brazil vs argentina neyamar with Renzo Saravia
Renzo Saravia (Defender), 25 years (Photo | AP)
Juan Foyth
Juan Foyth (Defender), 21 years (Photo | AP)
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring his side's first goal. (Photo | AP)
Angel Di Maria (Midfielder), 31 years (Photo | AP)
Roberto Pereyra
Roberto Pereyra (Midfielder), 28 years (Photo | AFP)
Giovani Lo Celso
Giovani Lo Celso (Midfielder), 23 years (Photo | AFP)
Leandro Paredes
Leandro Paredes (Midfielder), 24 years (Photo | AP)
Rodrigo De Paul
Rodrigo De Paul (Midfielder), 25 years (Photo | AFP)
Exequiel Palacios
Exequiel Palacios (Midfielder), 25 years (Photo | AP)
Guido Rodríguez
Guido Rodríguez (Midfielder), 25 years (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi (Forward), 31 years (Photo | AP)
Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero (Forward), 30 years (Photo | AFP)
Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala (Forward), 25 years (Photo | AFP)
Angel Correa
Angel Correa (Forward), 24 years (Photo | AFP)
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez (Forward), 21 years (Photo | AFP)
Matias Suarez
Matias Suarez (Forward), 31 years (Photo | Twitter@SC_ESPN)
Franco Armani
Franco Armani (Goalkeeper), 32 years (Photo | Twitter@FtblArg)
Agustin Marchesin
Agustin Marchesin (Goalkeeper), 31 years (Photo | Twitter@Jaynarkliner)
Esteban Andrada
Esteban Andrada (Goalkeeper), 28 years (Photo | Twitter@Boca In English)
