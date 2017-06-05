World Environment Day: 8 greatest threats humans have created

Rough estimates put world forest cover to 31 percent compared to land area while in 1950 it was 41 percent. Though the last decade saw a slow rise in forest cover due to planned afforestation moves, considering that the Amazon has lost around 17 per cent of its forest in the last year, deforestation also brings us to the notice of the biodiversity lost. Deforestation is considered to be the cause for 15 percent of all the greenhouse emissions. (Photo|AP)