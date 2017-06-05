Home Galleries World

World Environment Day: 8 greatest threats humans have created

Published: 05th June 2017 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2017 02:52 PM  

One of earth's most fundamental life support systems, the climate is being modified by our CO2 emissions. Events like the melting of Greenland ice shelf, dying of the Amazon forests and the release of frozen methane deposits from Arctic Tundra will pose a irreversible tipping point for the planet - catastrophic. Climate change panels estimate even a 1.5 degree average rise will put 20-30 percent ecosystems in a struggle. (Graphics| Vijesh C K )
An aerial view of a tract of the Amazon jungle recently cleared by loggers and farmers near the Brazilian city of Novo Progresso, Pará state, on Sept. 22, 2013 (Reuters)
Rough estimates put world forest cover to 31 percent compared to land area while in 1950 it was 41 percent. Though the last decade saw a slow rise in forest cover due to planned afforestation moves, considering that the Amazon has lost around 17 per cent of its forest in the last year, deforestation also brings us to the notice of the biodiversity lost. Deforestation is considered to be the cause for 15 percent of all the greenhouse emissions. (Photo|AP)
World Wildlife Org stats says that one billion people cannot access fresh water while 2.4 billion don't have adequate sanitation facilities. Sound, air, water expose humans as well as other organisms to a threat to their existence and more over, it makes survival harder. (Photo|AP)
While physical structures are often considered totems of civilizations but the infrastructure we have mounted on earth are cutting through dense forests - thereby destroying bio diversities which has the same right and reason to exist as humans do, spilling oil on ocean floor - endangering marine life as well as polluting the shoreline. (Photo|AP)
In this Nov. 22, 2012 photo, fishermen work to unload a net full of anchovies during a fishing expedition in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of El Callao, Peru. Perus government ordered radical restrictions on what the countrys 1,200-boat commercial fleet could catch, especially after stocks of the Peruvian anchovy, or anchoveta, plummeted last year. But compliance with strict government quotas has been problematic. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)
Overfishing can pose serious social, economical issues as well as series threats to communities who has survived on that particular eco-system. As per WWF stats, more than 85 percent fisheries of the world have been moved beyond their natural biological limits.(Photo|AP)
Pyres of ivory go up in flames after being set on fire in Nairobi National Park, Kenya on April 30, 2016. (Ben Curtis / AP)
Poaching for elephant tusks and tiger skins have endangered the lives of wild animals more anything. A recent Great Elephant Census says elephant killing in the past seven years saw African elephant numbers sinking by a third. In 2011, 23 metric tons of ivory was seized - the ivory comes from around 2,500 elephants. (Photo|AP)
The Deepwater Horizon oil drilling rig burning at a well in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2010.
Oil and gas development poses a more serious problem today because most of the easily accessible points have been explored already. Man is moving to more remote and delicate parts of the earth to dig up more hydrocarbons. Leaks, pipeline failures, accidents and rig explosions has killed people and causing mostly irreversible damage to marine life. (Photo|AP)
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
At our current rate of consumption and the rate of population increase, we should wonder how we are going to feed the 10 billion population in the future. The decade we crossed the 6 billion mark also marked the warmest year on record (1998). (Photo|AP)
Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Environment Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp