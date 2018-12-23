Home Galleries World

Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281

Published: 23rd December 2018 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 10:40 AM  

Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Tsunami
Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says those numbers may still rise since not all affected areas have been reached. (Photo | AP)
Tsunami
The disaster could have been caused by undersea landslides from the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano, scientists from Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said. They also cited tidal waves caused by the full moon. (Photo | AP)
The worst affected area was the Pandeglang region of Banten province in Java, which encompasses the Ujung Kulon National Park and popular beaches, the disaster agency said.A spokesman said 168 deaths have been confirmed so far and another 30 people are missing. He said those numbers may still rise since not all affected areas have been reached. (Photo | AP)
debris
Physical losses included 430 heavily damaged homes, nine heavily damaged hotels and 10 heavily damaged vessels. Footage posted by the head of the disaster agency showed the aftermath of flooded streets and an overturned car. (Photo | AP)
Tsunami
Tourists were also affected during the long holiday weekend ahead of Christmas. Australia and New Zealand said they have no information their citizens were among the victims but were continuing to check. (Photo | AP)
Tsunami
Gegar Prasetya, co-founder of the Tsunami Research Center Indonesia, said the waves were likely caused by a flank collapse — when a big section of a volcano's slope gives way. He said it's possible for an eruption to trigger a landslide above ground or beneath the ocean, both capable of producing a tsunami. (Photo | AP)
Tsunami
The destructive wave left a trail of uprooted trees and debris strewn across beaches. A tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber and rubble was dragged inland at Carita beach, a popular spot for day-trippers on the west coast of Java. (Photo | AP)
Tsunami
Heavy equipment was being transported to badly hit areas to help search for victims and evacuation posts and public kitchens were being set up for evacuees. (Photo | AP)
Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
indonesia Tsunami Indonesia Tsunami Krakatau volcano Tsunami triggered by Volcano

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 5: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 2: Fuss over Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas?
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp