Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations

Published: 25th December 2018 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 09:09 PM  

Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pope Francis greets the faithful during the Angelus noon prayer he delivered from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Faithful and prelates gather in front of the altar during the Christmas Eve Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pope Francis walks with the pastoral staff as he leaves at the end of the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pope Francis holds a statue of baby Jesus as he leaves at the end of the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pope Francis kisses a statue of Baby Jesus as he celebrates the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo | AP)
A statue of baby Jesus is laid on an altar during the Christmas Eve Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pope Francis spreads incense in front of a statue of Baby Jesus as he celebrates the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pope Francis holds the book of the Gospels as he celebrates the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pope Francis kneels on the altar as he celebrates the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (Photo | AP)
