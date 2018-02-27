Home Galleries World Syrian civil war: Photographs that define the country By Associated Press | Published: 27th February 2018 11:43 AM | Last Updated: 27th February 2018 12:19 PM 0 Share Via Email A bulldozer removes rubble next to the heavily damaged Grand Umayyad Mosque in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. | AP This photo shows the destruction of the Ramouseh neighborhood in eastern Aleppo, Syria. | AP Mohammed Bayraqdar poses for a picture with his son Abdul-Awal at their burned house in Khaldiyeh, one of the worst damaged neighborhoods in Homs, Syria. | AP A man searches for scrap metal from the destruction of the Salaheddine neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo, Syria. | AP A woman who returned to live in her apartment inside a damaged building sits on the balcony in the Salaheddin neighborhood of eastern Aleppo, Syria. | AP A soldier looks at the destruction of the Ramouseh neighborhood from a the roof of a damage, in eastern Aleppo, Syria. | AP Children play in the war-damaged Bab Dreib neighborhood of the old city of Homs, Syria. | AP Syrians walk between destroyed buildings during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Syria Salaheddin Ghouta Syrian civil war