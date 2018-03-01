Home Galleries World Syrian civil war: Rebel group clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's government forces By Associated Press | Published: 01st March 2018 06:00 PM | Last Updated: 01st March 2018 06:15 PM 0 Share Via Email A fighter with the Army of Islam rebel group, as he prepares a rocket propelled grenade in the suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus. | AP Rebel fighters with Failaq al-Rahman, firing their weapons during clashes with government forces in the suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus. | AP A fighter with the Army of Islam rebel group firing artillery during clashes with government forces in the southern province of Daraa, Syria. | AP A fighter with the Army of Islam, as he loads a heavy machine gun with bullets, in the suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus. | AP Fighters from Ahrar al-Sham during a battle against Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, an eastern neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. | AP Fighters with Failaq al-Rahman firing their weapons during clashes with government forces in the suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus. | AP An injured man sitting inside a Civil Defense van after airstrikes hit near Ghouta, a rebel-held suburb near Damascus, Syria. | AP injured people inside a Civil Defense van after airstrikes hit near Ghouta, a rebel-held suburb near Damascus, Syria. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Syria Syria bombing Damascus Syria civil war Pray for Syria