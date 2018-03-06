Home Galleries World Sri Lanka declares emergency amid anti-Muslim violence By AFP | Published: 06th March 2018 04:59 PM | Last Updated: 06th March 2018 05:29 PM 0 Share Via Email Sri Lanka on March 6 declared a nationwide state of emergency to quell anti-Muslim riots that have killed at least two people and damaged dozens of mosques and homes. (Photo | AFP) The curfew in Kandy was extended after the body of a Muslim man was pulled from the ashes of a burnt building, threatening to further raise communal tensions that have flared up across Sri Lanka in recent weeks. (Photo | AFP) Sri Lankan Muslim volunteers remove the remains of a 24-year-old man who suffocated to death when his home was set ablaze overnight by rampaging Sinhalese mobs in Pallekele, a suburb of Kandy, on March 6, 2018. (Photo | AFP) Sri Lankan police commandos patrol on the streets of Pallekele, a suburb of Kandy, on March 6, 2018, following anti-Muslim riots that has prompted the government to declare a state of emergency. (Photo | AFP) A man looks out from a burnt out home as a Sri Lankan police commando patrols on the streets of Pallekele, a suburb of Kandy, on March 6, 2018. (Photo | AFP) Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Sri Lanka emergency Sri Lanka anti-Muslim riots communal violence