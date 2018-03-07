Home Galleries World Anti-Muslim attacks: Violence continues in Sri Lanka despite state of emergency By Associated Press | Published: 07th March 2018 04:22 PM | Last Updated: 07th March 2018 04:39 PM 0 Share Via Email Sri Lankan police officers attempt to douse burning shops in Ambatenna, in central Sri Lanka. | AP Sri Lanka's army soldiers and police personnel stand near a vandalized building in Digana, a suburb of Kandy. | AP Sri Lankan army soldiers look on from an armed personnel carrier in Digana, a suburb of Kandy. | AP Sri Lanka's army soldiers and police personnel stand near a vandalized Mosque in Digana, a suburb of Kandy. | AP Sri Lanka's army soldiers remove the debris of a vandalized building in Digana, a suburb of Kandy. | AP Sri Lankan police personnel stand near a vandalized building as they prepare to remove the body of a man who was killed in Digana, a suburb of Kandy. | AP Sri Lankan police officers stand guard in Ambatenna. | AP Sri Lankan police officers stand out side a vandalized Buddhist Temple in Poojapitiya. | AP Sri Lankan police officers stand outside a vandalized Mosque in Poojapitiya. | AP A computer screen showing a blocked Facebook window is seen in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Sri Lanka Sri Lanka emergency Kandy Poojapitiya Sri Lanka Violence Buddhist Temple