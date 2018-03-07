Home Galleries World Saudi women steer the wheel with swag By Associated Press | Published: 07th March 2018 03:56 PM | Last Updated: 07th March 2018 04:41 PM 0 Share Via Email Fatima Salem, right, giggles as Sara Ghouth adjusts her veil, during training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. | AP Students at the female-only campus of Effat University, wait to sit for the first time in the driver's seat, during training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. | AP A student at the female-only campus of Effat University, sits for the first time in the driver's seat, during training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. | AP Students at the female-only campus of Effat University, are reflected on a vehicle window as they listen to their trainer, during training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. | AP A student at the female-only campus of Effat University, drives for the first time, during training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. | AP Sara Ghouth, 18-year-old student at Effat University, sits for the first time in the driver's seat, during training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. | AP Fatima Salem, right, giggles as she sits for the first time in the driver's seat, with her trainer Francesca Pardini, an Italian ex-race car driver, during training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. | AP Students at the female-only campus of Effat University, drive for the first time they've ever sat in the driver's seat, during training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. | AP A student at the female-only campus of Effat University, sits for the first time in the driver's seat, during training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. | AP Razan, right, sits for the first time in the driver's seat, with her trainer Francesca Pardini, an Italian ex-race car driver, during training sponsored by Ford Motor, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Ford Motor King Salman women drivers Saudi Arabia women Saudi Arabia