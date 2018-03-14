Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralysed by disease, has breathed his last today in his home in Cambridge, UK. The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so lucidly of the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book, 'A Brief History of Time,' became an international bestseller, making him one of science's biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein. Here are some of the interesting facts about Stephen, whose geniusness will be written forever in the history of books.