Stephen Hawking: One of the most celebrated theoretical physicist and author of 'A Brief History of Time' dies at 76 By Online Desk | Published: 14th March 2018 10:59 AM | Last Updated: 14th March 2018 03:07 PM Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralysed by disease, has breathed his last today in his home in Cambridge, UK. The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so lucidly of the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book, 'A Brief History of Time,' became an international bestseller, making him one of science's biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein. Here are some of the interesting facts about Stephen, whose geniusness will be written forever in the history of books. Hawking was born on January 8th, 1942, which just happened to be the 300th death anniversary of Galileo. And he breath his last on 14th March, which is Albert Einstein's 139th birth anniversary. | AP When he was nine years old, his grades were worst in his class. He managed to work hard to get his grades above average. Despite his poor performance his teachers and his peers believed that he was a genius, and his nickname was 'Einstein'. (A still from the film 'The Theory of Everything' Youtube Screengrab) After he turned 21, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Genrig's disease which is a neurological disease that causes patients to lose control of their voluntary muscles. He was told he'd probably only have a few years to live. (A still from the film 'The Theory of Everything' Youtube Screengrab) Stephen married his girlfriend Jane Wilde whom he met shortly before he was diagnosed with motor neuron disease. The couple got engaged in October 1964. He later said that the engagement gave him 'something to live for' – and the two were married on 14 July 1965. (A still from the film 'The Theory of Everything' Youtube Screengrab) As one of Isaac Newton's successors as Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge University, Hawking was involved in the search for the great goal of physics — a 'unified theory.' (A still from the film 'The Theory of Everything' Youtube Screengrab) He made cameo television appearances in 'The Simpsons' and 'Star Trek' and counted among his fans U2 guitarist The Edge, who attended a January 2002 celebration of Hawking's 60th birthday. (Wikimedia Commons) In 2007, when Stephen Hawking was 65 years old, he got to take the ride of a lifetime. He was able to experience zero-gravity and float out of his wheelchair thanks to Zero Gravity Corp. The service involves an airplane ride in which sharp ascent and descent allows passengers to experience weightlessness in flight for several rounds, each about 25-seconds long. | AFP In his long career in physics, Hawking has racked up an incredibly impressive array of awards and distinctions. (A still from the film 'The Theory of Everything' Youtube Screengrab) In 1974, he was inducted into the Royal Society (the royal academy of science in the U.K., dating back to 1660), and a year later, Pope Paul VI awarded him and Roger Penrose the Pius XI Gold Medal for Science. He also went on to receive the Albert Einstein Award and Hughes Medal from the Royal Society. (Image Twitter Courtesy @neiltyson) Hawking said belief in a God who intervenes in the universe 'to make sure the good guys win or get rewarded in the next life' was wishful thinking. | AP