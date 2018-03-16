Home Galleries World On World Sleep Day, here is all you need to know to have a good night sleep By Online Desk | Published: 16th March 2018 01:08 PM | Last Updated: 16th March 2018 04:51 PM 0 Share Via Email This World Sleep Day, let's be aware of the benefits of good and proper sleep. Let not our busy lives invade our time for sleep. World Sleep Day is an annual event which prompts action for issues related to sleep using collaborative efforts energized by sleep professionals all over the world. World Sleep Day is held on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox. It's focus is to bring cognizance to the many burdens of sleep problems. World Sleep Day publicly displays efforts being taken towards prevention and management of sleep disorders. The day is organised by the World Sleep Day Committee Society which is known as World Association of Sleep Medicine since 2008. Different activities related to event take place primarily online at www.worldsleepday.com Delegates from around the world also spread awareness about the dangers of inadequate sleep. They host special events including public lectures, workshops, television and radio shows, pamphlets, motivational videos, and press releases on sleep. The slogan for this year is : Good sleep is a reachable dream. Good sleep is one of the three pillars of good health along with a balanced diet and regular exercise. There are close to 100 sleep-related disorders, most of which are modifiable and manageable with the help of sleep specialists. (Photo EPS) Good quality and restorative sleep is essential for day-to-day functioning. Studies suggest that sleep quality rather than quantity has a greater impact on daytime functioning. Healthy sleep in children will improve the child’s overall wellness and development. 'World Sleep Society' has created the commandments of Healthy Sleep for Children. (Photo | EPS) Sleep disorders cause significant individual and societal burden and form serious public health problem. Obstructive sleep Apnea significantly impacts health and well-being. Directly or indirectly, disrupted sleep can have a negative effect on family life and relationships by affecting a person’s mood and the way in which they are able to perform daily activities and interact socially. (Photo | EPS) Most sleep problems can be managed by changing behaviour around sleep, medical therapy or cognitive behavioural therapy. Awareness should be spread that patients suffering from sleep complaints should see a physician and, if needed, obtain a consultation in a sleep center. 'Blessed sleep to which we all return'. Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS world sleep day sleep apnea Benefits of good sleep Sleep problems