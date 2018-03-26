Home Galleries World After Syrian civil war: Turkey establishes 29 aid distribution centers in Afrin By Associated Press | Published: 26th March 2018 02:57 PM | Last Updated: 26th March 2018 05:39 PM 0 Share Via Email A Syrian man waits outside a food distribution centre in the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria. | AP Syrians queue for food at a distribution centre in the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria. | AP A Syrian man smokes in the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria, during a Turkish government-organised media tour into northern Syria. | AP A Syrian man, carrying bread he received from a distribution centre, walks past destroyed cars in the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria. | AP Turkish soldiers atop a tank patrol the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria, during a Turkish government-organised media tour into northern Syria. | AP Syrians queue for bread at a distribution centre in the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria. | AP Garbage litters a street of the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria, during a Turkish government-organised media tour into northern Syria. | AP Syrians queue for food at a distribution centre in the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria. | AP A man walks in a damaged street in the outskirts of the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria. | AP Turkey and allied Syrian opposition fighters captured the city of Afrin nearly two months after the launch of an operation to clear the area of the main Syrian Kurdish forces. | AP Members of a Syrian family talk from inside their yard to members of the media in the outskirts of the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria, during a Turkish government-organised media tour into northern Syria. | AP A man rides his motorcycle along with other family members in the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS SYRIA Turkey Syria war Afrin Syrian Kurdish forces