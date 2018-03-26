Home Galleries World Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont's capture sparks violent protests in Barcelona By Associated Press | Published: 26th March 2018 11:38 AM | Last Updated: 26th March 2018 12:07 PM 0 Share Via Email A man stands in front of a burning trash container during a protest after the detention of deposed leader of Catalonia's pro-independence party Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona. | AP Pro-independence supporters gather near the Spanish government office in Barcelona. | AP Demonstrators take railings to place on the ground in front of the police during a protest after the detention of deposed leader of Catalonia's pro-independence party Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona. | AP Protestors throw garbage containers and metal barriers at a van of the Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police backing the way of pro-independence supporters trying to reach the Spanish government office in Barcelona. | AP A man sits on the ground holding his head as Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officers clash with pro-independence supporters trying to reach the Spanish government office in Barcelona. | AP A man with a red plastic clown's nose stands in front of two Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officers in riot gear during a protest over the detention of deposed leader of Catalonia's pro-independence party Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona. | AP A man kicks a police van during a protest after the detention of deposed leader of Catalonia's pro-independence party Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona. | AP Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officers take position during a protest over the detention of deposed leader of Catalonia's pro-independence party Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona. | AP A man holds a poster of Carles Puigdemont with the message 'Puigdemont, our president' in front of a Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officer during a protest over the detention of deposed leader of Catalonia's pro-independence party Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona. | AP A man kicks a police van during a protest after the detention of deposed leader of Catalonia's pro-independence party Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona. | AP Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officers clash with pro-independence supporters trying to reach the Spanish government office in Barcelona. | AP Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officers clash with pro-independence supporters trying to reach the Spanish government office in Barcelona. | AP A pro independence demonstrator holds up a Carles Puigdemont mask during a protest of the detention of deposed leader of Catalonia's pro-independence party Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona. | AP Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officers block the way to protestors, holding pro-independence and republican flags, trying to reach the Spanish government office in Barcelona. | AP Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officers clash with pro-independence supporters trying to reach the Spanish government office in Barcelona. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Carles Puigdemont Barcelona Barcelona protests Barcelona riots Catalonia Catalan pro independence