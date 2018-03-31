Home Galleries World Clashes leave 16 Palestinians dead and hundreds injured near Israel border By Associated Press | Published: 31st March 2018 12:48 PM | Last Updated: 31st March 2018 01:14 PM 0 Share Via Email Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP Teargas canisters fired by Israeli troops fall down on Palestinians during a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City. | AP Palestinian protesters try to evacuate a wounded woman during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP A Palestinian protester slings stones towards Israeli soldiers during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP Palestinian protesters gather along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP Palestinian protesters run to cover from teargas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP Palestinian protesters react while evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP Palestinian protesters cover from teargas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP Clashes erupted as tens of thousands of Gazans marched near the Israeli border in a major protests, leaving 16 Palestinians dead and hundreds more wounded in the conflict's worst single day of violence since the 2014 Gaza war. | AP Protesters cover themselves from Israeli soldiers during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP Medics try to evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP Protesters run to cover themselves from Israeli soldiers during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Israel Gaza Strip Gaza Strip border eastern Gaza Palestine Gaza-Israel border