By Associated Press | Published: 31st March 2018 02:25 PM | Last Updated: 31st March 2018 02:39 PM

Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, second right, poses for photograph with her family members and Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, left, at her native home during a visit to Mingora, the main town of Pakistan Swat Valley. | AP

Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, center, poses for a photograph with her family members at her native home during a visit to Mingora, the main town of Pakistan Swat Valley. | AP

Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, center in red shawl, sits with her family members and Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, second right, during a visit to Swat Cadet College in Mingora, the main town of Pakistan Swat Valley. | AP

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, left, and her parents pose for a photograph with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, second from left, Prime Minister of Pakistan in Islamabad. | AP

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, second from left, receives a souvenir from Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, center, Prime Minister of Pakistan with her family members in Islamabad. | AP

A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad. | AP