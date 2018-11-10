Home Galleries World

California city battles destructive wildfires, force thousands to flee

Published: 10th November 2018 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:16 PM  

A fast-moving wildfire across Northern California's Butte County burned a hospital, hundreds of homes and left five dead on Friday. IN PIC: Fires burn toward homes as seen from a helicopter over the Calabasas section of Los Angeles. (Photo: AP)
A firefighters is covered in smoke as he battles a wildfire in Agoura Hills.
The blaze which began on early Thursday swept through the town of Paradise and threatened nearly 26,000 residents, residing in the area with flames measuring 50-foot high. IN PIC: A helicopter drops water on a brush fire behind homes during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu. (Photo: AP)
The first firefighters to arrive found 10 to 15 acres burning. Wind gusts of nearly 50 mph helped speed the fire's growth. IN PIC: Fires burn toward the Pacific Ocean Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, as seen from a helicopter over Simi Valley, California. (Photo: AP)
An air tanker drops flame retardant to protect homes as fires burn Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, as seen from a helicopter over the Calabasas section of Los Angeles. (Photo: AP)
Flames driven by powerful winds torched dozens of hillside homes in Southern California, burning parts of tony Calabasas and mansions in Malibu and forcing tens of thousands of people — including some celebrities — to flee as the fire marched across the Santa Monica Mountains toward the sea. The cause of the blazes was not known. (Photo: AP)
A home burns Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, as seen from a helicopter in the Calabasas section of Los Angeles. (Photo: AP)
The Woolsey Fire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu. (Photo: AP)
Firefighters hose down a burning home Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Westlake Village. (Photo: AP)
Evacuees from a wildfire rest on cots and blankets supplied by the Red Cross in the gymnasium at Taft Charter High School in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Photo: AP)
California Fire Wildfires

